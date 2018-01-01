Nick Jonas rode the subway to Met Gala

Nick Jonas dodged New York traffic by taking the subway to the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (07May18).

While most celebrities attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art event opted for a car ride to take them across the Big Apple to fashion's biggest night, the Jealous singer went for a more low-key mode of transportation.

He documented his day preparing for the red carpet on Instagram Stories, showing him exercising and going through the grooming process before sharing a video of a subway train pulling into a station with the caption, "Met here I come".

Nick also posted a picture of himself leaning against a pillar on the platform in his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, which he paired with black slipper shoes and a bejewelled crucifix necklace, a nod to the year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

"Subway to the #MetGala @dolcegabbana #AltaSartoria," he wrote in the caption with a Statue of Liberty emoji.

The Jonas Brothers star also posted an image of an exit sign at 77th Street and Lexington Avenue station and added a sticker of "NYC" written inside a love heart. A member of the public spotted him leaving the station and posted footage of him walking up the exit stairway and wrote in the caption, "When @nickjonas get off your stop on the subway." Nick retweeted the video.

However, the user's next video proved that the 25-year-old didn't go the entire way on foot, as he got in a car for a short drive to the red carpet.

Representatives for Dolce & Gabbana shared an image of the star posing for photographers and wrote, "Nick Jonas wore an Alta Sartoria single-breasted shawl lapel tuxedo in black silk brocade with 24k gold thread and hand-top-stitching at #MetGala 2018. #DGCelebs"