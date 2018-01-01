Jess Glynne and Frank Turner set for highest new entries

Jess Glynne and Frank Turner have been popular over the Bank Holiday weekend; they are set to become this week's highest new entries on the Official Singles and Albums Charts respectively.
Jess' new single I'll Be There, released last Friday, is her first single as a lead artist since November 2015. Currently at Number 14 on today's Official Chart Update, the song had its TV premiere on last week's The Graham Norton Show.
Elsewhere on the Official Singles Chart, Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa are heading for a fourth week at Number 1 with One Kiss, while for the second week in a row, David Guetta & Sia are aiming for highest climber status - Flames is up eight to Number 11 today.
After 14 weeks of trying, girl group M.O could finally climb into the Top 20 with Bad Vibe, up three to Number 19. Liam Payne & J Balvin are also ascending with Familiar, rising six to Number 25.
Finally, Youth, Shawn Mendes' new collab with Khalid occupies a midweek slot of Number 35, and Florence + The Machine's new single Hunger is at 36.
The Greatest Showman soundtrack is eyeing a 15th non-consecutive lead at Number 1 this week as its record-breaking success continues. Frank Turner's Be More Kind is narrowly behind at Number 2, while Plan B and Shinedown could also impact the Top 5 with their new records Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose (4) and Attention Attention (5).
Jon Hopkins is set for his first UK Top 40 album with Singularity at Number 9, while Parkway Drive could speed into the Top 10 for the first time in their careers with Reverence at Number 10.
Gaz Coombes' World's Strongest Man (11), Build A Tower from Slow Readers Club (12), and Reef's Revelation (15) are also bound for the Top 29, plus composer John Williams' A Life in Music (16) and Dove by Belly (19) are in contention for similar success.
Leon Bridges' second album Good Thing could become his second Top 40 entry at Number 22, and there are more potential Top 40 placings for Peace and Rae Sremmurd with Kindness is the New Rock and Roll (29) and Sr3mm (33).
