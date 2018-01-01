Katy Perry's classic car stalls on the way to Met Gala

Katy Perry almost missed her big night out at the Met Gala in New York on Monday (07May18) when her classic car stalled en route to the red carpet.

The Roar singer was on her way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art when the 1930s-style motor she rented for her big entrance failed to start a block away from the party.

In a video, obtained by TMZ, her driver frantically attempts to turn the car over as Katy frets and considers walking to the event, dressed as a golden angel in a Versace dress and thigh-high boots, with the outfit topped off with a pair of massive wings.

Luckily, the driver eventually managed to get the vehicle going again, which the crowd surrounding the American Idol judge celebrated by giving a big cheer.

The car issue wasn't Katy's only stress on the evening, however. While her giant wings made for a conversation piece, they proved somewhat treacherous to those around her. At one point, as Katy posed for photographers on the red carpet, she ended up turning and smacking her stylist Jamie Mizrahi in the face with one of the wings.

And the moment, which was captured on E! News' livestream, didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one tweeting: "Did anybody else see Katy perry smack that girl with her wing. omg (oh my God). And she didn’t even say sorry."

"How many people did @katyperry hit with these wings at #MetGala? I'm going with a low estimate of 25," another wrote.

However, Jamie is sure not to have held a grudge about the incident, as she previously told People that her client was planning to make a big entrance in her ensemble.

"I mean you know Katy, how much she loves dress up and theatrics and kind of a production, so I think that is the joy in that," Jamie explained.

Katy was one of a number of golden girls at the gala, who went for a metallic look as they attempted to marry outfits with the night's Heavenly Bodies religious theme.

Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Olivia Munn, Kerry Washington, Ariana Grande, and Sarah Jessica Parker also adopted the colour for the red carpet.