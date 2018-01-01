Jana Kramer no longer blaming husband for his infidelity

Singer/actress Jana Kramer is determined to keep working to improve her marriage to Mike Caussin following his infidelity drama, insisting she can no longer blame him for their former troubles.

The couple wed in 2015, but separated in 2016 amid reports suggesting the American footballer had cheated on Jana, the mother of his baby daughter Jolie, multiple times.

They reconciled last year (17) and renewed their wedding vows on a beach in Hawaii at the end of 2017, and although Jana and Mike are together again, the 34-year-old star insists maintaining their happiness is a work in progress.

"We're still working on it. We're still fighting," she tells Us Weekly. "We try to put our relationship first, but when you're a parent, especially a new parent, that's hard just because my focus is so on Jolie.

"But we make time for therapy, and he's working really hard with his stuff. It's a process but, you know, as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out."

The former One Tree Hill actress reveals they are undergoing marriage counselling, and are making an effort to enjoy three date nights each week to keep their chemistry alive.

And Jana admits taking responsibility for aspects of their marriage breakdown is part of their journey to complete reconciliation.

"Infidelity has changed me so much that now I have to work on that piece (of our relationship)," she explains. "I can't keep blaming and putting the blame on him... Now I have to work on how to stay present and not go in the past. And it's a tough road."

However, she isn't opposed to walking away from the relationship again if things start to unravel once more, because she has to do what's best for herself and their two-year-old girl.

"I have to just sit back and be like, 'As long as I am happy, that's what I want to show my daughter,'" she says. "And if I start to get unhappy and it starts to affect my parenting... then that is when I have to step back and re-evaluate the situation."