Amy Schumer stages surprise stand-up set at pal's concert

Comedienne Amy Schumer made a surprise return to the stage for a stand-up performance on Sunday (06May18) after overcoming a kidney infection.

The Trainwreck star was hospitalised for five days in late April (18) after falling ill while promoting her latest movie, I Feel Pretty.

She assured fans she was "on the mend" in an Instagram photo last Wednesday (02May18), and over the weekend, she was firmly back on her feet as she joined her singer friend Ani DiFranco at a gig in Tarrytown in her native New York.

Schumer wasn't just attending the show as a fan - she also decided to use the opportunity to test out some new material with the audience, who were treated to an unexpected comedy routine prior to the concert's start.

An attendee tells TheBlast.com DiFranco herself introduced her pal to the stage, and urged the crowd to go easy on her mystery guest.

"I have a friend that loves to do stand-up but she's new so be nice to her," the musician said, as Schumer stepped into the spotlight.

The comedienne, who wed chef Chris Fischer in February (18), performed for 20 minutes, reportedly cracking jokes about her illness, and how her new marriage has put an end to booty call texts.

She later took to Instagram to share a snap of herself hugging DiFranco, who is currently on the road with musical duo Gracie and Rachel.

"I played it cool as hell opening for my hero @anidifranco tonight along with the amazing @gracieandrachel," she captioned the image, adding, "see them on tour!!!"

Schumer will host comedy series Saturday Night Live this weekend (12May18), with singer Kacey Musgraves to perform as the musical guest.