Jordin Sparks suffered umbilical cord scare during baby's birth

Pop star Jordin Sparks' husband panicked as he helped to deliver the couple's son as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.

The No Air hitmaker gave birth to her son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., last Wednesday (02May18) at the Natural Birth Center & Women's Wellness in Los Angeles, where her husband, model Dana Isaiah, helped to deliver the boy.

However, Jordin reveals there was a slight complication they hadn't been prepared for.

"(The baby's) umbilical cord was wrapped around (his) neck twice," the new mum explained to People.com. "I didn't see it because I was facing the other way."

Jordin's man had no idea what to do, but luckily the couple's midwife, Simona, was on hand to jump into action.

"He (Dana Sr.) said it almost looked like a scarf - it was wrapped around his neck and bod (sic)," the star shared. "(Simona) got (the umbilical cord) off really quickly, then he (the baby) was good to go. (He) took his first breath and then (Dana Sr.) handed him to me."

Recalling the moment she first held her son, the singer/actress smiled, "It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don't know could ever be duplicated or replicated. Like, you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there, it's beyond anything I've ever felt in my life."

Jordin returned to the red carpet just three days later, as she celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Show Dogs, on Saturday (05May18), and she can't stop gushing about parenthood.

"Everything changed, but almost nothing either, because this is what I was meant to do," she said. "I was meant to bring him into this world, and to be his mum."

The child is Jordin's first with Dana Sr. The couple went public with its relationship in July (17), and eloped while on vacation in Hawaii later that month, but kept the news a secret until November, when Jordin and Dana Sr. announced they were married and expecting.