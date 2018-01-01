Carrie Underwood returning to American Idol as mentor

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is returning to her American Idol roots to serve as a guest mentor on the revamped TV talent show.

The Before He Cheats hitmaker shot to fame in 2005, when she was crowned the winner of the original show's fourth season, and now she is joining new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and her pal Luke Bryan to share a few words of advice for the aspiring musicians during the next round of the competition.

Carrie will help the contestants at rehearsals in Nashville, Tennessee, as they prepare for their live performances, which will air in the U.S. this weekend (13May18).

She will also show the group how it's done as she performs her new single, Cry Pretty, on the programme, a week after previewing the tune's music video on the series on Sunday (06May18).

The singer has been easing herself back into work in recent weeks after she was forced to take time off in November (17), when she suffered a nasty fall at home in Tennessee, leaving her with a broken wrist and a nasty gash to her face, which required 40 stitches.

She had to cancel a number of appearances as she recovered from the accident, but Carrie made her onstage comeback on 15 April (18) at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Las Vegas, where she delivered a triumphant rendition of Cry Pretty.

The song is the title track from her upcoming album, which hits retailers in September (18). It will be the follow-up to 2015's Storyteller.