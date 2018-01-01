Meek Mill returns to the studio following prison release

Rapper Meek Mill is reportedly back to work following his release from prison.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker, real name Robert Williams, walked free from jail last month (Apr18) after lawmakers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania overturned a judge's decision to keep him locked up for violating his probation linked to a crime he committed in 2008.

Meek will return to court in June (18), but he is reportedly focused on his music and over the weekend (05-06May18) he returned to a recording studio in Miami, Florida for the first time since his release.

“He got permission to fly down to Miami for work, to go into the studio," a source tells the New York Post's Page Six. "I’m sure he’s got a lot to say.”

According to TMZ, Meek also celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday (06May18) at Komodo in Miami, but he is expected to return to Philadelphia to attend the Philadelphia 76ers basketball game on Monday.

In addition to recording new music, Williams has also been using his time to speak out in support of criminal justice reform in the U.S. He appeared alongside Governor Tom Wolf at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia last week (ends04May17) to encourage lawmakers to overhaul the prison system for minor drug offenders and focus on rehabilitation.

He is also fronting a six-part documentary revolving around his legal issues and the high incarceration rates among people of colour. It is being produced by bosses at JAY-Z's new Roc Nation TV division for Amazon, and is slated to premiere next year (19).