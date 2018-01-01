G-Eazy 'embarrassed and apologetic' over recent arrest

Rapper G-Eazy has broken his silence following his recent arrest, telling fans he is "embarrassed and apologetic" about the incident.

The hip-hop star, real name Gerald Gillum, was arrested last week (ends06May18) following a brawl with security guards at the Solidaritet nightclub in Stockholm, Sweden. During the arrest, officers caught him in possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine and a rolled up $100 bill.

He was subsequently charged with assault, drug possession and resisting arrest, and the 28-year-old reportedly admitted in court to purchasing and using drugs, as well as punching a security guard in the face.

G-Eazy dodged jail time on Friday, receiving two years' probation and being ordered to pay fines, and was able to play his next show in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday night.

While in the city, he broke his silence about his arrest, telling fans on Instagram how grateful he is to be free to continue his tour.

"Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most," he wrote. "Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f**king grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f**k to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans.

"Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love."

The fight allegedly started after the rapper, who was partying with girlfriend Halsey, refused to take a photo with a fan. He was ordered to pay $9,000 (£7,000) in fines, as well as $735 (£542) restitution to the security guard he punched in the face.