Rita Ora: 'If I was Becky with the good hair, wouldn't I look better?'

Rita Ora has slammed new reports suggesting she was the inspiration behind the "Becky with the good hair" line in Beyonce's cheating track Sorry.

The singer previously shot down rumours of an alleged affair with JAY-Z that rocked his marriage, and now she's fighting the claims all over again.

And, as fans continue to question who the mysterious Becky is in Beyonce's tune, Ora's name has come to the forefront again.

In a new interview with Britain's Sunday Times, Rita insisted there was no affair with her former record boss, and she's not Becky, joking, "If I were Becky with the good hair, wouldn't I actually have to have good hair? Look at it. It's all weave and extensions."

And she suggested she has far too much respect for Beyonce to even consider stealing her man: "Nobody can ever say anything wrong about that woman in front of me. I get emotional just talking about it."

Rita formed a close bond with JAY-Z when she was signed to his Roc Nation record label a decade ago, but she has since quit the company and teamed up with bosses at Atlantic Records.

In the interview, the Anywhere singer suggested the feud with Roc Nation may have been different if she were a man.

"I want to find the right word here, and maybe this is my interpretation, but I do feel I got discriminated against because I was a woman," she mused. "I almost felt - maybe this is just my interpretation - I could have had a better chance if I’d been male."

While she's back on civil terms with JAY-Z, calling him "very cordial" when she bumped into him recently, she's now made her older sister Elena her business manager - with the pair sharing similar views of how they see her future in the industry.

"To be honest, I’d always wanted to become a household name (not just a pop singer), that was my dream,” she explained. "My sister and I, we argue like crazy all the time, but we’re very proud of what we’ve done up to this point."