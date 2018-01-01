Frankie Grande: 'Ariana's new single is a gay anthem'

Frankie Grande has labelled sister Ariana's new single a "gay anthem".

The 24-year-old released No Tears Left to Cry last month (Apr18) - her first track since the tragic Manchester terror attack at one of her concerts last year.

And her older brother Frankie knew the song would be an instant hit, especially in the LGBTQ community.

When asked by Billboard if the track was a gay anthem, he replied: "It is! She's always been so supportive of the LGBTQ community, and her songs have always said that.

"In the new single, she says, 'They point out the colours in you, I see 'em too, and boy, I like 'em.' That's her celebrating every kind of love you can imagine. Every colour of the rainbow.

"Plus, she's got a rainbow across her face on the cover of the single. Ariana is anything but subtle. She and I support the community with every chance we get. When I first heard it, they didn't have any lyrics. It was just the melody. They wrote the music first. The song really always had that sparkle."

Frankie praised his little sister for her "unconditional" support of her family, and told Billboard he came out to Ariana when she was just 11 years old.

"I basically raised her. Ariana and I are 10 years apart and she grew up with a really gay brother who just loves her unconditionally, and it's reciprocated. When I came out to her, she was 11 years old and I was like, 'I have to tell you something.' She was like, 'What?' I said, 'I'm gay'. And she was like, 'OK, cool. Do you have a boyfriend? Great, do I get to meet him?' It didn't faze her at all," he gushed.

"So very early on, Ariana embraced us (the LGBTQ community). For her entire life, she has known that being gay is just part of the everyday gig. And she knows that, in a way, it makes us more special and more beautiful."