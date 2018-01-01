Jordin Sparks gives birth to son

Jordin Sparks has given birth to her first child.

The singer and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. on Wednesday (02May18).

Jordin, 28, gave birth at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness in Los Angeles, and told People her 25-year-old model husband caught their newborn son.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” the former American Idol winner revealed. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

Jordin and Dana secretly married in July last year (17), and six weeks later learned they were expecting their first child.

Just three days after giving birth, the singer hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Show Dogs in Los Angeles, and gushed about the joys of motherhood.

"I'm really good. I'm sore, but good. He's here," she told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday (05May18). "It's just fun to stare at him. His name is DJ, named after daddy, and the moment was incredible!

"To finally have him in my arms and stare at him. He's really here. He made it. This is what we've been waiting for. He's just so perfect. He's really, really cute. He's really calm, but he does have some lungs," she joked. "Maybe he'll be a singer."

Despite only welcoming her son on Wednesday, Jordin was ready to leave the house to attend the red carpet event.

"I was actually expecting to be immobile. I was expecting all of that and when I woke up the next day I was like, 'Oh, I can get out of bed. I'm ok,'" she shared. "I mean, I want to be careful. I don't want to end up in the hospital, but at the same time I actually do feel really good."

"I'm excited to get back to him already though. I've only been gone for like 40 minutes," she confessed.