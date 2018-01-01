Taylor Swift surprises super fan in hospital

Taylor Swift surprised an eight-year-old fan in hospital after she was unable to go to one of the singer's concerts.

Isabella McCune hoped to see the Shake It Off hitmaker kick off her Reputation tour in Arizona on Tuesday (08May18), but after suffering severe burns in an accident in March, the youngster was told she's unable to leave the hospital due to her injuries.

The eight-year-old recorded a video to Taylor earlier this month, and credited the singer for helping her to get through treatment for her injuries. Isabella also asked Taylor to stop by the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix before her opening tour date at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

"I heard you were here, and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen," Isabella said in the video.

Just days after the plea was made, the 28-year-old singer took a break from her tour rehearsals and arrived at the hospital to surprise her biggest fan.

She posed for photos with Isabella, her parents and brother Zachary, and also treated the youngster to a big bag of merchandise from her tour.

“Taylor took time out of her busy, busy schedule and sat down on the bed next to Isabella,” her mother, Lilly McCune, told People. “She said she had to meet her because she was so inspired by her story and honoured that her music helped her.”

Isabella has undergone 11 operations, including skin grafting on 50 per cent of her body, after she was severely burned in a fire pit explosion on St Patrick's Day (17Mar18).

Lilly also revealed that the singer brought along her parents on her hospital visit, and invited Isabella to attend any of Taylor's tour dates once she was better.

"(Isabella) was so shocked! She was speechless. She was so happy,” she said. “(Taylor's) parents came too and they were the sweetest people, and it meant so much to my husband and me as parents. We have so much respect for them and how they raised her.”

And when Taylor left the hospital, she gave Isabella a lasting gift.

“When she was leaving, my daughter asked for a hug and Taylor turned around and said, ‘Absolutely - I didn’t want to hurt you,'” Lilly said. “They hugged and it was so heartfelt. I knew it meant a lot to Isabella.”