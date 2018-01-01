Ed Sheeran celebrates one year of no smoking

Ed Sheeran is celebrating a year of being a non-smoker.

The 27-year-old Shape of You singer hit the milestone after more than a decade of smoking.

“Celebrating one year being a non smoker today,” Sheeran captioned a black-and-white photo of himself onstage during a recent gig on Instagram on Saturday (05May18).

The Brit had previously given up cigarettes and alcohol for a year back in 2011, and tried to quit again in November 2015, telling Ellen DeGeneres he had gone "cold turkey" and managed just over a week without smoking.

“The reason I kind of liked smoking so much was just it was a routine,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Do a soundcheck, have a cigarette, do a gig, have a cigarette, have food, have a cigarette.

“I realised that I’d been smoking for 10 years and that’s bad. I started smoking when I was younger and I’d always say, like, ‘I’m gonna quit. I’m gonna quit.’ And then, ‘Oh well, I haven’t been smoking for that long. It’s been, what, four years like that...’ and then when it got to 10 years, I was like, ‘Oh... I’m probably getting to the point of no return here'," he explained.

Later on Saturday, Sheeran wished his fiancee Cherry Seaborn a happy birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

Simply posting a picture of a cherry, he captioned the shot: "HBD (Happy Birthday)."

The singer has previously credited Seaborn with turning his life around, after he found himself slipping into using drugs.

“I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’... It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off," he said in an interview last year (17).