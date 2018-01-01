NEWS Jay Z produces new Meek Mill documentary Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Meek Mill and Prime Video announce a six-part documentary series that will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the US criminal justice system. In collaboration with Meek and executive producers Shawn Carter, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Paul and Isaac Solotaroff, and produced by Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), the series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of colour. The series is expected to premiere in 2019 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.



Meek Mill commented: “I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series. Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”



“We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented group of producers to bring Meek’s life story to light,” said Heather Schuster, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals. “Meek’s story of being incarcerated needs to be told and we will have incredible access that takes Prime members beyond the headlines and into his world.”



“Every day of Meek’s adult life has been lived under the threat of incarceration, if not actually behind bars,” said Eli Holzman, CEO of IPC. “With our partners at Roc Nation and the incredible team at Amazon Studios, we are privileged to take on the responsibility of crafting the definitive documentary on Meek’s story, the corrupt system he continues to navigate to ensure his freedom, and the larger issue of long-tail probation in our country. Hopefully Meek and the millions like him won’t have to wait for justice much longer."



In November 2017, Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sent to county lockup for two to four years after he was captured popping a wheelie in an Instagram video. It was the third time Judge Genece Brinkley sent Meek to prison for violating his probation. But this latest sentencing caused widespread outrage as being too severe and triggered a series of investigations, which will be explored in this documentary series. Many advocates see Meek’s sentence as evidence of the inequalities in the US criminal justice system where African-Americans are incarcerated at nearly six times the rate of whites.



This explosive investigative series will follow Meek and his supporters as they attempt to uncover the different facets of corruption that kept him under the thumb of Philadelphia’s criminal justice system for over a decade, while revealing his life post incarceration. Each hour-long episode unravels Meek’s past - from the childhood trauma that shaped him as an artist, to the vast conspiracy behind his latest imprisonment - while following present day developments in his legal battle, personal life, and music career. The series will also feature Meek’s original music.



The series is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation in partnership with Roc Nation, investigative journalist Paul Solotaroff, and documentary filmmaker Isaac Solotaroff. For IPC the executive producers are Holzman and Saidman.

