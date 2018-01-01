NEWS G-Eazy given probation and fine after drug arrest Newsdesk Share with :







G-Eazy has been reportedly sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to pay a $9,000 fine after his arrest in Sweden.



The rapper, real name Gerald Gillum, was convicted on Thursday (03May18) of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following a brawl at the Solidaritet nightclub in Stockholm.



The 28-year-old was caught with 1.5 grams of cocaine and a rolled up $100 bill when he was arrested after fighting with security guards.



G-Eazy reportedly admitted in court to purchasing and using drugs, as well as punching a security guard in the face, with the fight allegedly starting after the rapper refused to take a photo with a fan.



According to People.com, he was sentenced to two years' probation during a court appearance on Friday (04May18), and ordered to pay 80,000 Swedish krona ($9,000), as well as 6,500 krona ($810) restitution to the security guard he punched in the face.



G-Eazy appeared repentant in court, the website reports, and apologised to both the prosecutor and the victim for his behaviour.



“I’m very sorry and want to apologise for all I’ve done,” the rapper said according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. Turning to the nightclub bouncer he was convicted of assaulting, Gillum told him: “I feel very bad and I apologise from the bottom of my heart.”



Although prosecutors suggested a two-month jail sentence, the rapper's lawyer Mikael Westerlund argued he had fully cooperated with the investigation, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported.



Westerlund said G-Eazy, who has no criminal record in the U.S., would lose millions if he was forced to cancel his remaining The Beautiful and Damned tour dates due to a jail term.



The rapper had been partying with his girlfriend, singer Halsey, and fellow artist Sean Kingston, who shared a photo on his Instagram account. On Wednesday, G-Eazy had kicked off the European leg of his tour in Stockholm, bringing Halsey onstage to perform their hit Him & I.

