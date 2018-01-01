Kesha: 'I don't fit in anywhere'

Kesha has sadly confessed she doesn't feel as though she fits in anywhere.

The 31-year-old has become more famous for her legal battles rather than her music in recent years, thanks to her bitter legal battle with her ex-mentor and former producer Dr. Luke, following her accusations that he physically, sexually and emotionally abused her - claims he has vehemently denied.

She lost her bid to be released from her contract with his Kemosabe Records in 2016, but is attempting to move on with her career, following the release of Rainbow, her first album in five years, in 2017. However, during an interview with U.S. news show CBS Sunday Morning, she admitted that it's only been since she has been able to perform her music that she's started to feel like herself again.

“I don’t feel like I fit in anywhere, really. Still,” she admitted, before revealing she feels like she fits in when she's performing. “At my shows, I feel like I fit in," Kesha added.

The Tik Tok hitmaker also opened up in the interview about her past eating disorder, and struggles with confidence, telling host Anthony Mason that it was checking into rehab for her dangerous dieting in 2014 that really turned her life around.

“I knew I had to because I hated myself so much,” she explained.

And Kesha's new album, Rainbow, has become an important step for the singer in terms of her recovery. “I feel like I took my life back,” she smiled.

On Thursday, Kesha took to Instagram to tease a return to her tour with Macklemore, after an injury forced her to scrap the dates in February (18).

"Animals I'm so excited!! The Adventures of Kesha and @Macklemore starts in 35 days!!" she captioned a video on Instagram. "Get your tickets at link in bio and come boogie with me."