Kanye West raps about opioid addiction on new Travis Scott song

Kanye West has rapped about feeling "trapped" while battling an addiction to prescription painkillers in a new song with Travis Scott.

The All Falls Down hitmaker went public with his secret drug problem in a candid and controversial appearance on TMZ Live on Tuesday (01May18), when he revealed he became hooked on opioid pills after undergoing plastic surgery for liposuction in late 2016.

Now Kim Kardashian's husband has touched on his addiction issues in his verse on Travis' track Watch, which also features Lil Uzi Vert.

"Wanna know how I feel? Step into my minefield/Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills...," Kanye spits on the tune, released on Friday (04May18).

"Opioid addiction, pharmacy's the real trap/Sometimes I feel trapped, Jordan with no Phil Jack," he continues, making reference to basketball great Michael Jordan and his former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson.

The tune is the first piece of fresh material from West since the Chicago native revealed all about his cosmetic surgery and subsequent drug struggles.

"I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y'all," he told TMZ, explaining he didn't want to suffer the same public humiliation as his brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, following his weight gain a few years ago.

"I didn't want y'all to call me fat so I got liposuction," Kanye shared.

The rap star went on to blame his pill intake for his onstage rants during his Saint Pablo Tour, which was eventually cancelled following his hospitalisation for exhaustion in November, 2016.

"I was drugged the f**k out, bro. I was drugged out," he said. "I was on opioids."