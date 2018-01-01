NEWS Post Malone scores his first UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Post Malone today scores his first UK Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The US rapper’s sophomore album beerbongs & bentleys lands straight in at the top with with 43,000 combined physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales.



An incredible week of streaming for Post Malone sees the rapper record the third biggest opening week of streams for an album in the UK of all time (35,000), behind Ed Sheeran’s ÷, which achieved over 79,000 stream equivalent sales in its first week, and Drake’s More Life (36,000).



Meanwhile, Anne-Marie’s debut album Speak Your Mind is a brand-new entry at Number 3, and Blossoms’ second album Cool Like You opens at Number 4 but takes the title for this week’s best-selling album on vinyl and cassette.



Janelle Monae scoops her first UK Top 10 album with Dirty Computer at Number 8, and Australian group DMA’s also hit a personal best with their second studio album For Now (13). ABBA are close behind at 15 with Gold, up 36 places following the news that the quartet will release new music later this year.



Van Morrison claims the 39th UK Top 40 album of his career with You’re Driving Me Crazy, his collaborative LP with Joey DeFrancesco, at Number 20, Welsh metal group Skindred achieve a career best of Number 24 with new album Big Tings, and Matt Cardle impacts at Number 28 with Time To Be Alive, his fourth Top 40 album.



Neil Young’s Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live becomes his 39th UK Top 40 album at Number 30, and finally, Handbags & Gladrags: The Essential Rod Stewart secures Rod a 44th Top 40 album at Number 39.

