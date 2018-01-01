NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa extend reign atop the Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa extend their reign at Number 1 on this week's Official Singles Chart with their massive collaboration One Kiss.



The track logs a third week at the top spot with a tally of 70,000 combined sales, and with 7.3 million plays on UK streaming services over the past seven days, keeps Ariana Grande's No Tears Left To Cry at bay in second place for a second week.



One Kiss is now Calvin's longest running chart-topper in seven years, since his feature on Rihanna's six-week Number 1 We Found Love. Look back at Calvin Harris' complete Official Chart history.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Anne-Marie's 2002 lifts three places to a new peak at 5, and Post Malone's Psycho rebounds four spots to Number 6. The rapper also claims this week's top two highest new entries - Better Now opens at 9 and Paranoid is new at 11, both feature on his new Number 1 album beerbongs and Bentleys.



London rapper EO climbs into the Top 20 with his breakthrough hit German, up six places to 18, while David Guetta and Sia leap from 33 to 19 with their latest collaboration Flames.



Further down, Paloma Faith's Make Your Own Kind Of Music zooms from 56 to 28 to earn the star her tenth UK Top 40 hit, and two songs from The Greatest Showman soundtrack returns to the Top 40; A Million Dreams at 38, and Never Enough at 40.

