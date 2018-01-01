Professor Green: 'Making suicide documentaries made me bad company'

Professor Green has admitted that his work on documentaries about suicide and poverty made him hard to live with.

The rapper, real name Stephen Manderson, has made a series of hard-hitting documentaries since the release of his 2014 album Growing Up In Public, including Professor Green: Suicide and Me, which explored the subject which claimed the life of his father.

And as he prepares to release new single Mercedes Riddim featuring fellow Hackney rapper Dutch on Friday (04May18), the rapper admits that working on the gritty films made him a difficult person to be around at times.

"Ever since I did my documentary on suicide in 2015 I've gone from film to film - I did seven films," he told London's Evening Standard. "It's been nice to be getting back into new songs. Making documentaries can be difficult emotionally."

The star's revelation comes weeks after his split from girlfriend Fae Williams, and he hinted that they could be part of the reason for their shock breakup.

"You're talking to people in bad situations and when the cameras leave, you know their situations are still similar to when you first met them," he sighed. "I know I haven't been the easiest person to be around to those close to me."

However, the Read All About It hitmaker is thankful that he has music to help him to manage his emotions and to "make sense of things."

Now looking positively to the future, Green is also planning a new album and a tour next year. And he will host an art auction at the Maddox Gallery on 16 May, when an oil painting by British art duo The Connor Brothers will be sold to raise money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide.