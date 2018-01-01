Kris Jenner: 'Kanye West has good intentions'

Kris Jenner has defended her controversial son-in-law Kanye West, insisting he has "really good intentions".

The Stronger rapper has been courting controversy since he returned to Twitter in April (18), by praising U.S. President Trump and wearing a Make America Great Again hat. He then caused widespread outrage earlier this week when he suggested slavery was a choice for African-Americans during a TMZ Live interview.

Many celebrities have blasted his comments, but mum-in-law Kris came to his defence during a pre-recorded interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (04May18), insisting he has the best of intentions.

"Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever. And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way," she said. "I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time's ready."

Kris also admitted it can be tough to keep up with her family as they can't seem to go one day without being in the headlines, with Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's new babies, and the allegations Khloe's partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Speaking about their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which they are currently filming, Kris added, "People have often said to me, 'Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you going to say?' and I go, 'What am I going to say?' I don't even know, like, I wake up and I need a vodka! I can't keep up."

Kris had previously taken to Twitter to deny claims that she's feuding with Kanye over his recent bizarre behaviour.

The rapper, who is married to Kim, is reportedly now in Wyoming to put the finishing touches to his albums. According to TMZ.com, Kanye and his team are the only guests staying in a luxury Jackson Hole resort, which is closed to the public as its off-season. He is said to be staying in a stand-alone home which costs $5,000 (£3,700) per night, and Kim is with him.