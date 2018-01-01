Detroit's top hip-hop radio station bans Kanye West from the airwaves

A radio show in Detroit, Michigan has banned Kanye West's music from the airwaves over his controversial remarks about slavery.

105.1 The Bounce's DJs BiGG and Shay Shay hammered the Stronger hitmaker on air for suggesting slavery was a "choice" for African-Americans during a TMZ Live chat earlier this week, and now station bosses have launched a #MuteKanye campaign via Facebook.

During their show on Wednesday (02May18), popular host Shay Shay said she was tired of listening to Kanye, and now in the Facebook post, she states that she and her on-air partner "don’t want to hear Kanye’s music, we don’t want to play Kanye on our show, we don’t want to talk about Kanye anymore".

Many celebrities have taken issue with Kanye over his remarks, with rapper-turned-TV personality Eve insisting she is "done" with him following his controversial comments.

"Every time I watch these clips, I get emotional and my stomach hurts," she said on her U.S. chat show The Talk on Wednesday. "It is so disrespectful, I can't understand how a black man that was born on the south side of Chicago could have these ideas. I can't understand... (when) his mother was an African-American studies professor..."

However, other stars have supported Kanye following the controversial remarks, insisting he has the right to free speech like any other U.S. citizen.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday to share his thoughts on the scandal, writing: "Our job is to love, not to always agree. Love you Kanye."

Meanwhile, radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God insisted the world shouldn't give up on Kanye yet.

"I don’t think Kanye should be cancelled yet," he told Vibe magazine. "I personally feel that Kanye means too much to the culture. He means too much to the culture and he has too much influence. I think I read an article earlier today and there were these Alt-Right groups applauding what he said. When you have somebody with that big of a gun, you have to teach them how to shoot. I think right now, he’s not armed with the proper information."