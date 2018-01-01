Rihanna and Drake no longer have a friendship

Rihanna has admitted that she and Drake are no longer friends.

The Work singer and Drake enjoyed an on-off romance between 2009 and 2016, when the God's Plan rapper declared his love for Rihanna as he presented her with MTV's prestigious Vanguard award at the 2016 Video Music Awards.

In a wide-ranging cover interview with US Vogue writer Chioma Nnadi, the singer touched on what her relationship with the One Dance singer has been like since his gushing introduction.

"The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal," said the 30-year-old, who reportedly winced when the rapper's name was brought up. "Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don't like too many compliments; I don't like to be put on blast."

However, their relationship floundered soon after and the Fenty Beauty mogul admitted they're no longer close.

"We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either," she responded when asked about the current nature of their friendship. "It is what it is."

Rihanna has been dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel since last year, and while she didn't openly discuss their romance, she dropped big hints that she's finally found someone special.

"I used to feel guilty about taking personal time... but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before," she smiled as she discussed her work/life balance. "Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth.

"Now, when I come to work, I'm all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I'm glad I'm taking the time. I'm happy."

During the interview, she shared that she's planning to make a reggae album, and questions whether she should freeze her eggs now she's 30.