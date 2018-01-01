Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross confident reality show won't affect marriage

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are certain their upcoming reality show won't hurt their marriage.

The Pieces of Me singer and The Hunger Games actor, who married in 2014, have let cameras into their home for a new E! reality series titled Ashlee and Evan, which will also follow them as they work on a duets album.

The couple has admitted they were initially nervous about sharing their private life with the world but found themselves having a good time making the show, and are now confident that it won't do any damage to their relationship.

"I think in any relationship in this industry, there's a stress on relationships," Diana Ross' son told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that's reality, but in no way do I think that if a relationship is meant to be together and a marriage is meant to be together, that anything like a show or being in this industry can change that.

"I don't think any fear is coming from our relationship, which is a good thing," he added, while Ashlee agreed, and stated: "We love each other a lot."

They have a two-year-old daughter named Jagger Snow, while Ashlee has son Bronx, nine, from her marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz. Both children will appear on the programme, but the couple are cautious about the amount of screen time they will have.

"It's impossible to keep them away because we're with them every day, so they will be, but we're strategic in how we do that," the 29-year-old said. "We don't overdo it with them."

They also remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of cameos from Motown superstar Diana, Evan's sister Tracee Ellis Ross and Ashlee's sister Jessica Simpson.

"There's going to be some people that you'll see. The support of our families has been wonderful," Ashlee divulged.

The 33-year-old singer is no stranger to reality TV - she appeared in her sister's show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica and The Ashlee Simpson Show in the early 2000s.