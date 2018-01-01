Amy Schumer reassures fans she's 'on the mend'

Amy Schumer is back on her feet after being hospitalised with a kidney infection.

The Trainwreck actress shared a black and white photo of herself posing outdoors dressed in a hoodie and just her underwear, with a black dog in the background, on Instagram, reassuring fans that she's recovering from her recent illness.

"On the mend," the 36-year-old captioned the snap, which she posted on the photo-sharing site on Wednesday (02May18).

The comedian was hospitalised for five days at the end of April with a kidney infection while in the middle of promotional duties for her new film I Feel Pretty.

"Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection," she shared on Instagram. "I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who's name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time."

Amy's illness forced her to miss the London premiere of I Feel Pretty, after doctors told the star it was a "no go."

Meanwhile, the star was stunned to receive her first Tony Award nomination on Tuesday. The comedienne landed a nod in the Best Leading Actress in a Play category for her role in Steve Martin's stage show Meteor Shower, pitting her against Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women), Condola Rashad (Saint Joan), and Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God).

Amy expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the production in a post on Instagram.

"Hey! I got nominated for a TONY for being in Steve Martin's play 'Meteor Shower'," she told fans. "I don't think i have a shot at winning so I'll thank everyone here. I'm really grateful and proud as hell."