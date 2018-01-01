Mel B: 'The Spice Girls ate beans on toast with Prince Harry'

Melanie Brown has recalled sharing a down-to-earth meal with Prince Harry when he was younger.

The former Spice Girl opened up on her relationship with the British royal as she attended NBC's Summer Press Day on Wednesday (02May18) with her fellow America's Got Talent judges.

As part of the chart-topping '90s girl band, Mel first met the Prince, who is preparing to marry American actress Meghan Markle on 19 May (18), and his older brother Prince William, at the height of the group's fame.

"Oh, they're great," she gushed in an interview with ET. "They're great kids."

Mel, 42, first met Harry in 1997 when she and the Spice Girls performed in South Africa, and soon after Harry and William attended the premiere of their hit movie Spice World with their father Charles, Prince of Wales, signalling the start of an unlikely friendship.

"We'd go over to their house and have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," the mother of three revealed of spending time with the British royals. "And we would have beans on toast."

Mel previously hinted she will be attending Harry's nuptials later this month, but stopped short of confirming whether she has one of the coveted invites in her possession during the ET interview.

The former singer isn't the only AGT judge to have a connection to the royal wedding. Howie Mandel has previously worked with bride-to-be Meghan, who was a model on the show Deal or No Deal, and revealed his uncanny nickname for the soon-to-be royal.

"I called her Duchess... I said, 'Duchess, open the case,'" Mandel added. "Just call it game show host intuition."

