Dua Lipa: 'It's so much fun being single!'

Dua Lipa loves being single, because it allows her to learn "so much more" about herself.

The 22-year-old is one of the hottest artists in the music industry today, with her star looking set to continue rising as she releases hit track after hit track. While she can't put a foot wrong when it comes to her songs, Dua has yet to find a man to share her success with. But the New Rules star told Elle U.K. magazine that she doesn't worry about her single status.

"There's so much fun in being single," she smiled. "When I'm single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff... I think you learn so much more about yourself when you're completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way."

That's not to say Dua hasn't enjoyed romantic dalliances over the years. She was recently romantically linked to comedian Jack Whitehall and has also sparked romance rumours with collaborator Calvin Harris, although the Scottish DJ ruled out anything with Dua due to the age difference.

When it comes to relationships, Dua credits her parents for making her "such a firm believer in love".

"I blame my parents for that, because they have a really good relationship and I think they've set my standards high," she smiled.

As a girlfriend, Dua is all about taking risks in a relationship. And while her head tells her not to rush when she's in a romance, her heart has other ideas.

"As much as I tell myself not to rush into things or be careful to say I love you too fast without really knowing if there's any substance in the relationship, I think it's really important to go with your gut. Life is too short not to say, 'I love you'."