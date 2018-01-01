T.I.: 'Kanye West is working through his own personal journey'

Rapper T.I. has defended Kanye West's recent bizarre behaviour, insisting the musician is "working through his own personal journey".

The Gold Digger rapper has been hitting headlines ever since he returned to Twitter last month (Apr18) and pledged his support for controversial U.S. president Donald Trump. He caused a scandal once again this week with his astonishing remark that "slavery was a choice", with stars including Eve and Ava DuVernay coming forward to slam him for the comment.

And while Kanye's collaborator T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., disagrees with the majority of the rapper's political views, he said in an interview on radio station Hot 97 on Wednesday that he believes the father-of-three is "doing something that none of us understands".

"The longer I spent talking with him, the more I started to see what he was saying,," T.I. said of a recent four-hour meet-up with Kanye. "If you just hear him say something in 10 seconds or 15 seconds, you're going to think he's lost his mind. But the more he speaks about it, even when I don't agree with it, I feel like he's working through his own personal journey.

"I think he's on a personal journey and he's doing something that none of us understands. We've just got to make him aware of the things that could potentially hurt (people)."

In a later interview on separate radio show The Breakfast Club, T.I. once again hammered home his point, and insisted that Kanye shouldn't be disregarded because he has such a huge talent.

"I think he's a phenomenal talent of our generation that deserves to be heard and considered, no matter how preposterous it may be," he explained. "I disagree with it emphatically, you dig what I'm saying? But first of all, this is Kanye West we're talking about here. It ain't but maybe one per cent of the population of the Earth who speak the language of Kanye West. And the problem is, the stuff that comes in his head, when it comes out of his mouth and makes it to the air, it's totally different than it was in his head. He kind of needs a translator."

Elsewhere in the interview, T.I. said that Kanye is "emphatically certainly serious" about running for U.S. president in 2020.