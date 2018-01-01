Macklemore ignores critics to avoid drug relapse

Rapper Macklemore no longer pays attention to critics because agonising over public opinion is what caused his drug relapse when he first rose to fame.

The Thrift Shop hitmaker, who previously spent time in rehab in 2008, struggled to deal with the pressures of fame after the huge success of his Grammy-winning 2012 album The Heist, which he released with his frequent collaborator Ryan Lewis, and he turned to drugs to cope with his troubles.

"Adjusting to the fame in a condensed period and not staying sober has been the worst," he tells Fault magazine.

"There was a rapid transition and to have the world's eye on me all at once with back-to-back number ones, and all the accolades that came with it - I didn't know how to deal with it. I didn't know how to adjust, so I escaped."

"I used drugs to cope with it and to get out of my head," Macklemore shares. "Dealing with the love, criticism and outside public perceptions is a balancing act."

The MC, real name Ben Haggerty, previously confessed he stopped attending therapy meetings and fell into the habit of using sleeping pills to help him relax in 2014, but after regaining his sobriety, he has found a new way to handle critical comments - he simply ignores them.

"It's by not giving a f**k," he says of his new approach to fame, although he admits that can still be tough at times. "People always say, 'I don't care what people think of me,' but we all care!"

However, Macklemore now has extra reason to stay sober after marrying his longtime girlfriend, Tricia Davis, in 2015 and becoming a father for the second time in March (18), and his family has helped him find inner peace.

"It takes work and maintenance, and if you're paying attention to the media and you're on social media all the time to look for validation, it'll never come," the 34-year-old remarks. "There will always be somebody that's disagreeing with what you're saying; you have to be at peace with yourself."

Macklemore now acknowledges "addiction" as his biggest fault, and he's determined to stay clean to prevent losing his loved ones.

"I think that's the thing that always reminds me that I could lose all of this at any minute," he says of his personal fault. "If I stop prioritising the daily recovery programme that I do to maintain sobriety - I will lose it all. It's bigger than my career and more significant than record sales - it's my family. It's my happiness, my life."