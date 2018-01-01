Alex Rodriguez sent Jennifer Lopez a racy text message on their first date

Jennifer Lopez knew she'd found her man when boyfriend Alex Rodriguez sent her a racy text message from the bathroom on their first date.

J.Lo and Alex, who have been dating for a year, hit it off immediately, but had an awkward start to their romance because the retired baseball star wasn't sure if their first meal together was actually a date.

"He asked me, he said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I go, 'OK...'," she told U.S. TV host Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show on Wednesday (02May18). "He starts talking about (my manager) Benny (Medina) in the beginning and I thought, 'If you wanted to know about Benny, you could've just called Benny'. Maybe in his mind he was just trying to find an entry point."

Jennifer recalled Alex then sent her a surprising text message about how she looked after excusing himself to go to the restroom.

"We're eating, getting to know each other, and then he leaves and goes to the bathroom...," she said. "Then I'm just sitting there on my phone waiting... and then he's walking back to the table and my phone beeps and I look down and it reads, 'You look sexy af (as f***k)', and I was like, 'OK'.

"He couldn't say it (to me), but I had a turtleneck on and baggy pants, so I thought it was really cute."

J.Lo and her boyfriend still have a difference of opinion about their first date.

"After we have this date he goes, 'Well, I didn't think it was a date, I didn't know if you were seeing somebody'," she giggled. "I said, 'I wouldn't have went out with you if I was seeing somebody...'

"But he reserves the right to say he thought we were just having dinner."