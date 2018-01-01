Christina Aguilera teases having to 'start from scratch' to find Liberation

Christina Aguilera has suggested she had to "stop and start from scratch" as she began recording new music for her first album in six years.

The Dirrty hitmaker has dropped a series of hints online about the upcoming release of her next project, rumoured to be titled Liberation, and in the latest video teaser, the pop superstar appears to touch on having to break out of the "routine" of her happy family life to get back into the studio.

The footage features brief clips of the singer lying on her back as she floats in water, before cutting to the mother-of-two relaxing on a bed, surrounded by pillows and stuffed animals. It ends with Christina lighting a match and staring into the flame.

"I feel in life when you get to a place where you feel so comfortable, and so routine, then, you know, you have to stop and start from scratch," she says in the voiceover.

She didn't include a caption for the 14-second Twitter post, and has yet to offer up any information about the purpose of the video, but many fans are convinced it's all part of the promotional campaign for a new album.

On Wednesday (02May18), Aguilera also uploaded another black-and-white short, featuring behind-the-scenes clips of the star at a photoshoot, interspersed with footage of the 37-year-old seductively sticking her tongue in a glass of milk.

A previous teaser, shared on social media on Sunday (29Apr18), showed a series of security cameras capturing raw footage of Aguilera.

If reports of a new album are true, it will serve as her eighth studio release, the follow-up to 2012's Lotus.

In the years since, Christina has added to her onscreen resume as a coach on U.S. talent show The Voice, and as an actress on TV drama Nashville, as well as playing a robotic prostitute in futuristic new movie Zoe, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.