Mariah Carey revamping new Las Vegas residency

Mariah Carey is giving her new Las Vegas residency an all-new "intimate" set-up to better connect with her fans.

The Hero hitmaker recently announced she would be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for another residency in July (18).

Mariah first made Sin City her second home in May, 2015, when she launched her hits showcase, #1 to Infinity, and she is now revealing The Butterfly Returns residency will be more "intimate".

"It's not like one of those extravaganza (shows)," she tells People magazine. "This is more like, 'Here we are, we're together. Oh, you want me to do this song tonight?' Maybe I'll take a request from the audience. My band are such great players and singers."

"It's more like the fan favourites," she adds of her setlist. "It's something else for me to feel connected with the fans through the songs."

In addition to the new residency, Carey is also writing and recording music for an upcoming album.

"It's really nice writing and collaborating," she says. "Writing is my favourite part of the process. Most people may love performing more - I'm not saying I don't - but my favourite thing is being in the lab and working on new material and pouring my heart into it."

And she is grateful her fans are continuing to show their support for her by sending well wishes following her bipolar disorder revelation last month (Apr18).

"It was really nice," she remarks. "I say things off the cuff, but sometimes you have to be serious about things. It's life. Everybody has their own stuff. As long as I don't have to stop being myself, it's just who I am."