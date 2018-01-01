Miley Cyrus: 'Vanity Fair apology was forced out of me'

Miley Cyrus only apologised for her controversial Vanity Fair magazine cover because someone made her.

The singer posed for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz back in 2008, when she was just 15 years old. One of the resulting images, of Miley posing wearing just a sheet, caused a scandal worldwide, and led to the Hannah Montana star issuing an apology, which then appeared on the front of the New York Post newspaper.

During a tweeting spree on Sunday (29Apr18), Miley retracted her apology, along with the words: "F**k YOU", and opened up about her reasons for taking it back during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

"I never really keep track of the years that have gone by since something like this," she said about the New York Post front page. "A lot of things have changed and I think the conversation has changed a lot and... sure, some people thought I did something wrong in their eyes. But I think it was really wrong of someone to put on top of someone that this is my shame and that I should be ashamed of myself. It's not a nice thing to tell someone they should be ashamed of themselves. Except Donald Trump."

And when host Jimmy asked why she apologised at the time, Miley replied: "I'm sure someone told me to. You know what, that's why I don't do what people tell me to anymore, because that idea sucked."

Miley added that she shouldn't have had to apologise for the Vanity Fair shoot because it was other people who made what was an innocent picture into something sexualised and controversial.

"There was nothing sexualised about this on set. It was everyone's poisonous thoughts and minds that ended up turning this into something that wasn't meant to be," she mused. "So actually, I should not be ashamed, they should be."