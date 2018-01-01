Ariana Grande shares moving inspiration for album title Sweetener

Ariana Grande has revealed the title of her new album Sweetener represents "bringing light to a situation".

The 24-year-old singer took some time away from the spotlight following the end of her tour last year (17), which came after a horrific terrorist attack at her gig in Manchester, England, which claimed the lives of 22 people. She's now gearing up to make her return to the industry with her comeback single No Tears Left to Cry and, as she took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (01May18), revealed the name of the accompanying album.

Telling host Jimmy it is called Sweetener, Ariana said of the inspiration behind the name: "It's about bringing light to a situation, or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation."

Following the terror attack, Ariana hosted a benefit concert in the city, which helped raise more than $13 million for the victims of the incident.

While Ariana didn't directly address the bombing, she appeared to get emotional when Jimmy bought it up, telling her: "I know it's tough for everybody, tough for fans and tough for you, and I know you haven't done any interviews, and I understand that.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for coming on the show and for being strong and for entertaining and for showing up and going back to Manchester and doing a benefit. I thought that was awesome of you. I just think you're so strong and so cool."

Appearing to well up, Ariana replied: "Thanks. Thank you."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana hinted that Sweetener will be released in either July or August, revealing that she will be doing "something special" on the 20th of each month until it hits shelves. The first will see her perform at the Billboard Music Awards on 20 May. Adding that there are only "three 20ths until the release", fans immediately did their maths and worked out it's likely to be released on 20 July.