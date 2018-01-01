Dr. Luke legal battle hasn't turned Kesha into a 'sad sap'

Pop star Kesha has assured fans she has not become a "sad sap" as a result of her bitter legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke.

The Timber hitmaker has been locked in court proceedings with her ex-mentor since 2014, when she accused Luke of physical, sexual and emotional abuse throughout their years-long working relationship - allegations he has vehemently denied.

She lost her bid to be released from her contract with his Kemosabe Records in 2016, but is still pressing on with the legal fight while trying to move forward with her career, releasing Rainbow, her first album in five years, in 2017.

Kesha is currently preparing to bounce back from knee surgery and hit the road with rap pal Macklemore in June (18), and despite her troubled past, she insists her live shows will still represent the fun-loving side of her personality.

"I've taken ownership of myself," she tells Cosmopolitan magazine. "I'm taking control of my life and my name and the music it's attached to."

"I'm not, like, a sad sap now," the singer continues. "There are a couple of ballads, but my show is still extremely fun. I'm not going to be less crazy. There's an awesome band, and there's dancing and glitter. That's a promise I will keep - there will always be glitter."

Kesha used her time away from the spotlight to focus on creating "art" out of her personal and professional turmoil, and she couldn't be more proud of her work on Rainbow.

"I would write, and pain would turn into art, and the art would turn into healing, and the heal­ing turned into a record," she says. "And then I was nominated for a Grammy!"

The achievement marked the star's first Grammy Award nominations, for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for the single Praying, which is thought to address her feud with Dr. Luke, although she doesn't mention him by name on the track.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour is still slated to begin on 6 June in Phoenix, Arizona.