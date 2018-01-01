Camila Cabello shares OCD battle details

Camila Cabello has spoken out about her battle with OCD. Check Tickets
.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a mental condition where people may feel the need to perform particular routines repeatedly, or have certain thoughts repeatedly which they are unable to control. Camila often has to contend with the latter element of the disorder, but is now in a place where she feels equipped to deal with the challenges it brings.
"OCD is weird. I laugh about it now," she shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "Everybody has different ways of handling stress. And, for me, if I get really stressed about something, I’ll start to have the same thought over and over again, and no matter how many times I get to the resolution, I feel like something bad is about to happen if I don’t keep thinking about it."
The Havana hitmaker was unaware of her condition for some time, but learned how to "step back from it" once she knew what she was up against.
"I feel so much more in control of it now. To the point where I’m just like, 'Aha! OK, this is just my OCD,'" the 21-year-old explained. "I’ll ask my mum a question for the fourth time and she’ll be like, 'That’s OCD. You’ve got to let it go.'"
Camila has gone on to enjoy a successful solo career since she departed Fifth Harmony in 2016 - who recently decided to take an indefinite hiatus - with her self-titled debut album reaching number one in the U.S. charts. And the Cuban-American songstress is still enjoying the benefits of working alone.
"I loved making all the decisions, because the product was something that was fully representative of me," she smiled. "It's like making yourself coffee or breakfast. It tastes better than going to a restaurant, because it's yours, because you made it. That's what it felt like for me."
Book tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster
.