Kanye West seeks restraining order against Daz Dillinger after rapper's 'Crip alert' - report

Kanye West is reportedly seeking a restraining order against Daz Dillinger, after the rapper issued a "Crip alert" to local gang members to "f**k (the rapper) up".

On Sunday (29Apr18), Daz, who is a member of notorious Californian gang the Crips himself, posted a video on Instagram in which he took aim at Kanye following his recent tweets supporting controversial U.S. president Donald Trump.

In the video, which has since been deleted, Daz - the cousin of Snoop Dogg - said: "We are in one boat and they’re killing all of us. He jumps over there and says 'Master, I'm your side. I'm with you master Trump. Burn all these n****s'.

"Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f**k Kanye up. Better not ever see you in concert; better not ever see you around the LBC (Long Beach California); better not ever see you around California."

Continuing to mention the city in which Kanye lives, Daz added: "Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye... All the Crips out there - you see him, bang on his a*s, f**k his a*s up."

Daz then later updated fans on the situation on his Snapchat, revealing that Kanye had taken legal action following his threat.

In a video in which he'd tagged Kanye's mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Daz said: "Kanye put a restraining order on me, I appreciate it." An associate of the rapper's, sitting in the back of the car, then joined in in the footage - hurling insults at the Gold Digger star.

Following Daz's threat, other music stars took to social media to reflect on the situation, with 50 Cent writing: "What the f**k is going on. Daz Told the crips to f**k Kanye up... Crips Vs Kardashian's... get the strap."

The controversy began when Kanye opened up about his admiration of Trump in a string of political tweets, in which he wrote: "You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."