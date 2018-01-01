Blake Shelton: 'My karma tweet wasn't about Miranda Lambert'

Blake Shelton has insisted he wasn't calling out ex Miranda Lambert with his cryptic "karma" tweet last week (end29Apr18).

The country singer hit headlines when he wrote on Twitter: "Been taking the high road for a long time... I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!"

Following the post, fans immediately began speculating that he was referring to the news that his former spouse Miranda had split from Anderson East and had embarked on a relationship with singer Evan Felker while he was still married.

However, Blake has now insisted he wasn't addressing Miranda's situation with his tweet, telling Entertainment Tonight: "If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn't have been so cryptic. But I can tell you it's been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it's about.

"I'll say this, people are way off the mark. But I don't have time to worry about it."

And asked in a separate interview with U.S. TV show Extra if he was surprised how much attention the tweet had received, Blake replied: "It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that. But at the same time, I can’t but help to think it’s funny how these fires get lit and it takes off and I don’t have time to care, that’s why I’ve kind of moved on."

However, Kelly Clarkson, Blake's fellow judge on The Voice, was unsurprised by him causing such controversy, laughing during the joint interview: "You stir the pot every day, why is anyone surprised, ever? He always does it! He gets off on it!"

Blake and Miranda split in 2015 after four years of marriage, amid claims of her infidelity.