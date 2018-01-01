Kanye West to meet with late mum's plastic surgeon

Kanye West has accepted an offer to sit down with the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother hours before her death in an effort to "start healing".

Donda West died in November, 2007, a day after disgraced Dr. Jan Adams completed liposuction, tummy tuck and breast-reduction surgery on the Stronger hitmaker's mum at a Los Angeles clinic.

Kanye is currently working on the follow-up to 2016's The Life of Pablo, and during a Twitter spree on Saturday (28Apr18), he revealed plans to use Adams' image as the artwork for his forthcoming project.

He posted screenshots of a text message exchange with a friend named Wes, believed to be his artist collaborator Wes Lang, to whom he explained the reason for his choice of cover picture.

"I want to forgive and stop hating," Kanye wrote, as Wes suggested he name the album, "LOVE EVERYONE".

Adams has since responded to the news, initially suggesting the use of his photo was just a distraction.

However, on Monday (30Apr18), he went on to pen an open letter to Kanye, published via TheBlast.com, in which the former medic claimed he was touched by the idea of forgiveness, but insisted that if the hip-hop superstar is serious, he should focus on coming to terms with the role his own cousin, Stephan Scoggins, allegedly played in Donda's death, as he was supposed to be caring for the 58-year-old following her surgery.

"Perhaps you should put your cousin's picture on your next album," he wrote. "Don't put my picture out there and claim you are about love. Love deals with the truth."

Adams claimed he has "tolerated" inaccurate reports suggesting he is to blame for Donda's passing out of respect for Kanye's mum, but added, "If you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt."

Adams went on to ask Kanye to "cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work", and urged him to be "intellectually honest" as he deals with the trauma from his past.

He even offered to meet with the rapper to discuss the issue in more detail - a proposal Kanye has now accepted.

"This is amazing," he tells The Blast in response to the news. Addressing Adams directly, he adds, "Thank you so much for this connection, brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing."

The Los Angeles County coroner's report into Donda's death ruled she died from "coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors due to or as a consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty". Adams was not personally faulted by the coroner, but he surrendered his California medical licence in 2009 following multiple convictions for alcohol-related offences.