Mariah Carey books new Las Vegas residency

Mariah Carey is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency.

The R&B superstar made Sin City her second home in May, 2015, when she launched her hits showcase, #1 to Infinity, and she wrapped up the fifth leg of her concerts at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in September, 2016. She then announced the residency would come to an end in May (17).

However, the Hero hitmaker has revealed her new concert series will kick off at the Caesars Palace venue on 5 July (18).

"I'm thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace? with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th," a message on Twitter reads.

Last year (17), Mariah explained she enjoys working in Las Vegas because it allows her to spend more time with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"They have to understand sometimes when I go to work, they're like, 'I don't want you to go to work! Stay home! Don't go to work!' and then I feel guilt-ridden, but it's all right," she told U.S. news show Extra. "They get used to it, and then when we spend time together it's more special."

"(But) they love it in Vegas," she added. "They're always asking about it."

In addition to the new residency dates, Mariah is also embarking on The Number 1's tour in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The news of the residency follows the singer's revelation to People magazine in April (18) that she has been battling bipolar disorder since 2001.