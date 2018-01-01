Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid photographed kissing in New York

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are continuing to fuel rumours they have reunited after they were photographed kissing in New York over the weekend (28-29Apr18).

The former One Direction star and Gigi ended their romance in March (18) after dating since 2015, but in early April, the former couple sparked rumours of a rekindled romance after the former pair started liking each other's posts on Instagram. Zayn also fuelled speculation when he was spotted leaving Gigi's New York apartment one morning - wearing the same clothes he had worn the night before.

On Sunday, the pair was spotted walking in the Soho neighbourhood of New York and were not shy about showing affection as they kissed and held hands.

The rumoured reconciliation comes after Zayn opened up about the split, admitting he had tried to process the break-up through his music by writing the song Let Me.

"I was in love, and I think that's pretty evident," he told Ryan Seacrest during a radio interview earlier this month. "I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it."

Zayn and Gigi also shared statements about their split on social media after the news surfaced and in the model's message she alluded a reconciliation was possible in the future.

"I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for," she wrote. "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be."