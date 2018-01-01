Victoria Beckham shares musical video of son Cruz

Victoria Beckham shared her son Cruz's vocal talents in a recent Instagram video.

The 44-year-old rose to fame as one fifth of iconic British girl band the Spice Girls during the '90s, and also embarked on a brief solo career following the group's split in 2000. It appears her 13-year-old son is gearing up to follow in his mother's footsteps, as Victoria uploaded footage of Cruz singing an unknown track on Monday (30Apr18).

"And I miss you, girl, like sunlight misses the moon. And I pray that I'll be back inside your arms one day soon," he sang.

Victoria captioned the video: "kisses @cruzbeckham (four clapping hands emojis)," with many users speculating that this could be the title of the unnamed song. The fashion mogul also tagged Grammy award-winning record producer Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins, who is best known for working with Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and also the Spice Girls, in the post.

Cruz, who is a sibling to 19-year-old Brooklyn, 15-year-old Romeo and six-year-old Harper, made his professional musical debut in 2016, when he released festive single If Every Day Was Christmas with the help of Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

His father, and Victoria's husband of 18 years, David Beckham previously told Entertainment Tonight that his third son "has a cute little voice," but wasn't sure whether his wife would consider a collaboration.

“I doubt that," the 42-year-old laughed. "I'd love to see it, but I'm not sure it's gonna happen.”

Rumours have also suggested that the fashion designer could be returning to music as part of a Spice Girls reunion, however, Victoria recently insisted that there were no plans for any live performances.

"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," she insisted to British Vogue. "We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But (fashion) is what I do."