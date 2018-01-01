Post Malone set for chart domination with new album Beerbongs & Bentleys

Post Malone is poised for an Official Chart takeover this week following the release of his new album beerbongs & bentleys. Tickets
.
The US rapper, singer, songwriter and producer is on course to claim Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, while two of the record’s songs are set to claim the highest new entries on the Official Singles Chart – Paranoid and Better Now currently place at 10 and 11 respectively.
beerbongs and bentleys is Post Malone’s second album following the Top 10 success of his 2016 debut Stoney. The record includes the Number 1 single Rockstar and Top 10 hit Psycho ft. Ty Dolla $ign, which rebounds three spots to Number 7 in today’s update.
Elsewhere on today’s Official Albums Chart Update, Blossoms new record Cool Like You, the follow-up to their self-titled Number 1 debut, is at Number 3, and Anne-Marie’s debut album Speak Your Mind is close behind at Number 4.
Janelle Monae’s third album Dirty Computer is on course to become her first UK Top 10 at Number 6, while For Now by Australian rock group DMA’S is also set to become their first Top 10 at Number 7.
Van Morrison’s fourth album in the last two years, You’re Driving Me Crazy with Joey DeFrancesco, is at 13, while Matt Cardle’s fourth album Time To Be Alive could become his fourth Top 20 record, currently at 15. Neil Young’s ROXY: Tonight's the Night Live (16) and Murray Gold’s Doctor Who Series 9 – OST (17) are also heading for the Top 20.
ABBA’s Gold, the second-best selling album of all-time, is back in the Top 40 at Number 19 following the announcement they are to release new music, We Are Scientists are heading for their first Top 40 entry in 10 years with Megaplex at Number 20, and Welsh heavy metal outfit Skindred are on the cusp of securing a third Top 40 album with Big Tings at 24.
Further down, Last Man Standing, the latest studio album from country legend Willie Nelson, could earn him a second Top 40 album at 25 and Rod Stewart retrospective Handbags & Gladrags – The Essential Rod Stewart is new at 35.
On the Official Singles Chart Update, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss is set to claim a third week at Number 1, with Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry holding at Number 2. Anne-Marie’s latest single, 2002, is on track to climb further up the Top 10, currently up three places to Number 5.
Outside of the Top 10, David Guetta and Sia’s Flames could break the Top 20, up 13 places to 20 and Paloma Faith’s Make Your Own Kind Of Music is set to make its Top 40 debut this week, so far up 29 places to Number 27.