ABBA will 'definitely not' headline Glastonbury festival

ABBA's manager has insisted the Swedish pop group will not be performing at Glastonbury Festival.

The Waterloo hitmakers announced on Friday (27Apr18) that they would be releasing two songs, their first new material in 35 years, ahead of a tour featuring their holographic avatars in 2019.

The news led fans to speculate if they will be heading to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England for the iconic music festival, after founder Michael Eavis said he was regretting cancelling the event for a "fallow" year in 2018 and would change his mind if an unnamed band reformed.

However, Gorel Hanser, ABBA's spokeswoman and manager, has assured Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that a headlining slot isn't on the cards.

"No, ­definitely not. We should remember them how they were in the 1970s, and listen to how they sing today," she said.

In their announcement, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad revealed that they had been in the recording studio and created two new songs. One of the tracks, I Still Have Faith in You, will be performed by their "digital selves" in a TV special which will air on the BBC and U.S. network NBC in December (18).

Hanser told the publication the track is a "melancholic" ballad, while the second "uptempo" song is titled Don't Shut Me Down. They will be accompanied by videos featuring avatars of the stars from back in the 1970s.

She added that the group, who enjoyed success after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, are overjoyed by the reaction to their news.

"Everyone is so joyful," she gushed. "It was great to spread a happy word in the world right now. They are happily surprised, all four of them."