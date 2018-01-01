Kanye West played board game during daughter's birth

Kanye West played a board game as his youngest daughter Chicago was being born.

The rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian welcomed their latest addition into the world via surrogate in January (18), after issues from Kim's first two pregnancies prevented her from carrying a baby again.

Kim and Kanye were both in the room when their surrogate gave birth, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has now revealed that her spouse was somewhat uninterested in watching the actual delivery, and instead kept himself occupied by playing Connect Four while Kim's sister Kourtney joined her to watch Chicago's big entrance.

"We had a connecting room and Kanye was in there playing Connect Four with his friends and not really paying attention," Kim said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (30Apr18). "I was like, 'Kourtney, I need you to be here with me.'"

Kim, who is also mother to daughter North, four, and two-year-old son Saint, opened up about why she chose the unusual moniker of Chicago for her youngest child too.

Revealing she had wanted a one-syllable name, Kim told host Ellen she and Kanye had at one point considered Jo, after her grandmother Mary Jo, or Grace. They thought about honouring Kanye's late mother Donda as well, but in the end, they opted for Chicago, which is also a reference to Kanye's hometown.

"That is a place that made him and a place that he remembers his family from," the 37-year-old explained. "He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name too. I just wasn't sure if it's too much to live up to. I just felt like Chicago is cool and different."

Donda passed away suddenly in November 2007, just one day after plastic surgeon Dr. Jan Adams completed liposuction, tummy-tuck and breast-reduction surgery on her in Los Angeles.