Kanye West snubbed by shooting survivor after shaving his head in tribute to his 'hero'

Kanye West was snubbed by shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez on Twitter on Sunday (29Apr18), after shaving his head as a tribute to the teenager.

The 19-year-old survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida on 14 February, which claimed the lives of 17 people, and has since used her story to become an activist and campaign for stricter gun laws.

Kanye is among the celebrities who have praised Emma for her work, and took to Twitter over the weekend to call the teen his "hero".

Sharing a picture of Emma, he wrote: "My hero Emma Gonzalez." He then shared a second post a little later, which was a selfie of him showing off his newly-shaved head. "Inspired by Emma," he captioned the shot.

However, Emma appeared to be unimpressed by Kanye's praise, instead tweeting: "My hero James Shaw Jr. (sic)." The man she was referring to is James Shaw, Jr., who wrestled an assault rifle away from the gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee earlier this month.

It has been speculated that the reason Emma snubbed Kanye so publicly is because of his recent support of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump. The rapper opened up about his admiration of Trump in a string of political tweets recently, in which he wrote: "You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

However, Emma has made no secret of her dislike of Trump, his policies and his support of the NRA (National Rifle Association). At a rally in February, Emma told the crowd: "If the President wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it (the school shooting) was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I'm going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association."