Miranda Lambert's ex blasts Blake Shelton in Twitter rant

Country singer Jeff Allen has blasted Blake Shelton after he sent a "karma" tweet aimed at his ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Following news of Lambert's new relationship with Evan Felker, which allegedly began while the Turnpike Troubadours star was still married, The Voice judge took to social media to seemingly criticise his former partner, who he divorced in 2015.

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" Shelton tweeted.

Now, the Tin Man singer's ex Allen, who she dated for three years before she met Shelton in 2005, has vented his fury on social media.

"You know, i've always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB (son of a b**ch) to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up (sic)," Allen wrote in a now-deleted tweet to Shelton.

After removing the message, he later wrote: "I kept my mouth shut for 13 years. Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless."

Lambert's new relationship has made headlines earlier this month (Apr18), after it was reported by Us Weekly that both musicians were both in relationships when their romance began.

The Grammy Award winner had been dating Anderson East for two years, while Felker was married to wife Staci Nelson, though the pair filed divorce papers in February and are currently estranged.

Lambert is yet to comment on the report.