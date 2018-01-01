Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet Pope Francis

Katy Perry and her on-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom have met with Pope Francis.

Just days after the popstar confirmed she was "spoken for" when asked about her relationship status, Katy and her actor beau travelled to Vatican City in Rome on Saturday (28Apr18) to attend the annual Unite to Cure conference, an event held to discuss the impact of new technology on society and culture.

Katy wore a black veiled hat and a matching ruffled dress for the special occasion, while Orlando looked dapper in a black suit and tie.

In a short video from the meeting, the Roar hitmaker was seen placing her hand over Catholic Church leader Pope Francis' hand while her boyfriend stood next to her.

"Happy Saturday, everyone. I'm here in Rome at The Vatican about to speak on meditation," Katy said in a clip posted on her Instagram Stories, showing her arriving at the religious site with her mother Mary Hudson and Orlando, who she described in her video as "my darling".

Katy, 33, finally confirmed speculation that she had reunited with the 41-year-old British star when asked earlier this week if she would ever date an American Idol contestant, despite being a judge on the singing competition show.

"No, I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And I'm very happy!"

Katy and Orlando dated for just over a year from January 2016 and remained close after their split in March 2017.

They have since been spotted together on holiday in The Maldives, before taking a trip to Prague earlier this year.

Last month, the couple spent time together in Tokyo, where Katy seemingly dedicated a song to Orlando, who was in the audience.

"(I feel) very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love," she shared while introducing the song Into Me You See.