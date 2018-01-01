Kanye West to use photo of late mother's plastic surgeon on album cover

Kanye West is planning to use an image of his late mother's plastic surgeon on the cover of his new album.

The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday (28Apr18) to share a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a friend named Wes - who many fans speculate to be his collaborator Wes Lang - revealing the proposed artwork for his forthcoming album.

"This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery (sic). Do you have any title ideas?" Kanye wrote, along with a photo of the California doctor who operated on his mother Donda West before her sudden death in 2007.

"I want to forgive and stop hating," he continued, before Wes replied: "LOVE EVERYONE."

The Life of Pablo hitmaker added that he "loved" the album title suggestion, and later posted another message on the social media site.

"I've got a new challenge for everyone today," the 40-year-old wrote. "Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven't spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you (sic)."

Donda passed away suddenly in November 2007, just one day after Dr. Jan Adams completed liposuction, tummy-tuck and breast-reduction surgery on her in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County coroner's report ruled the 58-year-old died from "coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors due to or as a consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty".

Shortly after the procedure, Donda experienced a sore throat, pain and tightening in her chest before collapsing. She was pronounced dead in the hospital's emergency room, officials said. Dr. Adams was not personally faulted by the coroner.